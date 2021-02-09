CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $48,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.13. The stock had a trading volume of 131,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,892. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

