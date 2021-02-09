CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,096.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,245. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,123.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,822.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,664.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

