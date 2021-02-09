CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 35,013 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $92,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $12.87 on Tuesday, reaching $850.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,141,672. The company has a market capitalization of $806.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $789.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,933 shares of company stock valued at $74,391,473 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

