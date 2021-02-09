CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 440 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $288,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $359.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

