CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,825 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,082 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,174,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,087,681,000 after buying an additional 55,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $496.78. 26,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.31. The company has a market cap of $238.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

