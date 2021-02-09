Cigna Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.53 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $5.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s FY2021 earnings at $20.30 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of CI opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,003 shares of company stock valued at $32,977,849 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $15,096,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.