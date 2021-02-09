Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

