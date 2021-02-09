Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813,029. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

