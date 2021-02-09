Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.6% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

