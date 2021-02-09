Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40-12.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.82 EPS.

CSCO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,620,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,940,229. The company has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

