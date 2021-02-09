Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 362,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 182,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,181,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

