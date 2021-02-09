Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,743 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $77,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NYSE:C traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,181,740. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

