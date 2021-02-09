Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore plc (GLEN.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.90 ($3.38).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 266.45 ($3.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 256.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 201.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. Glencore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Glencore plc (GLEN.L) news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

About Glencore plc (GLEN.L)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

