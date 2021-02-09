Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 6%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s share price rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 4,843,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,777,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

