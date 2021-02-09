Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 27,080 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.78% of Citrix Systems worth $125,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $83,660.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,749.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

