Civic 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37.69 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $166.56 million and $37.69 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.01072499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.06 or 0.05694174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00031707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00041626 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

