Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,226 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 251,268 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.