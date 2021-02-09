ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) Shares Down 0%

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.08 and last traded at $100.08. Approximately 2,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF stock. Clearshares LLC lifted its stake in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Clearshares LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clearshares LLC owned 2.99% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

