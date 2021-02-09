Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Paper accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Clearwater Paper worth $25,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLW. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 258.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 688.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLW traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.03. 4,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,327. The stock has a market cap of $746.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

