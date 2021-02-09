CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $13,304.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00019074 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,585,280 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

