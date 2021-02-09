Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Up 5.3%

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.37. 5,719,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 4,397,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Cloudera alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $974,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 96,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,355,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,195.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 98.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.