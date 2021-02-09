CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of CNA Financial worth $37,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CNA Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 299,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNA Financial by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 434,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CNA Financial by 545.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 668,728 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in CNA Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 421,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 33.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

