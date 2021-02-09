CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.45

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 169336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Bank of Italy lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after buying an additional 2,648,199 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,777,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,883,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 21.8% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after buying an additional 598,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

