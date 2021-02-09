CNO Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,114 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,805% compared to the average daily volume of 111 call options.

NYSE CNO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNO. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

