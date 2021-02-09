Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares rose 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 5,164,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 1,833,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

CODX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $543.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of -3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,851 shares of company stock worth $2,407,931. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 3,242.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

