Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.97.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

