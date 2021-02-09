Cohen Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 288.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

