Cohen Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,943 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

WMB stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 204.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

