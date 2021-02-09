Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.27. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 7,535 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 0.85.
About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.