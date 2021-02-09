Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.27. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 7,535 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 0.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.