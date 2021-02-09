CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.73 or 0.01056467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.65 or 0.05465696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00030363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00039337 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

