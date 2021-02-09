CoinFi (COFI) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $273,651.35 and approximately $22,186.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.26 or 0.01047278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.58 or 0.05457780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00039707 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (COFI) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

