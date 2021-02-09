Coinlancer (CL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,823.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 177% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded 235.1% higher against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $2,823.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00059270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.80 or 0.01119057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.98 or 0.05682660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00042531 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

