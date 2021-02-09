Coinlancer Trading 159.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 127.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 159.1% against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00055526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.75 or 0.01075118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.08 or 0.05444459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020586 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00031043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

