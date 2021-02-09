CoinUs Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $61,373.45 and $1.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

