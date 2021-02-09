Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,519 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Colfax worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Colfax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,779. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

