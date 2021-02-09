Colin Peter Kilty Sells 5,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

PKI traded down C$0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.60. 266,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$17.57 and a one year high of C$47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.39.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.27.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

