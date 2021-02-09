ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 25.6% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.83 million and $140.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00328029 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00068313 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,664,050,644 coins and its circulating supply is 12,623,008,817 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.