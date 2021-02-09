Comcast (CMCSA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA):

2/9/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

2/1/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $60.00.

1/29/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00.

1/28/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $63.00.

1/26/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

1/19/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $53.00 to $58.00.

12/16/2020 – Comcast had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,087,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

