Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,162 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 4.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Comcast worth $284,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,163,000 after purchasing an additional 461,520 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,715,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

