Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comcast traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 897388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 160,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

