Comerica Bank Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $284.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.64.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

