Comerica Bank Has $5.23 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.10.

Shares of ABC opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.80.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

