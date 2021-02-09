Comerica Bank Sells 1,126 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Quidel worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $232.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.56. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

