Comerica Bank Sells 549 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 143,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 94.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,433 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 219,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $268.02 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.13, for a total value of $1,386,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,335 shares of company stock worth $12,420,043. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

