Comerica Bank Sells 9,248 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

