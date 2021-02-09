Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.89

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $8.53. Cominar REIT shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 227,862 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 63,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,554.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,436,000 shares in the company, valued at C$160,013,880.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

