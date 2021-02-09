Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 40,522 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,541% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,470 call options.

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $71.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

