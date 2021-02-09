Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.76

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.76 and last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 2985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $155,546.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,815. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 168.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 31,207 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

