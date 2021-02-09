Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CHCT stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.