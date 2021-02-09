Community Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:CCSB) Shares Down 10.3%

Community Savings Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSB)’s stock price was down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

About Community Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:CCSB)

Community Savings Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Savings that provides various banking products and services in Caldwell, Ohio. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Community Savings Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Savings Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.